ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of rescued bears in Espanola are getting fat.

KRQE News 13 reported on some of the cubs last month. Some were injured, others were orphaned when their mother died.

The center helps get these cubs back out in the wild, fat enough so they can hibernate, then emerge in spring and become independent.

If they aren’t fat enough, they won’t survive. The center always needs donations to help with feeding.

To donate, click here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps