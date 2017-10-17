Albuquerque woman places sign in yard to catch drivers’ attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Albuquerque neighborhood say they’re tired of drivers speeding down their road, so one neighbor is hoping a sign in the front of her yard catches their attention.

“I realize that they’re in a hurry to get to work, and they’re in a hurry to get home or to soccer practice but this is a neighborhood and driving 50, 60 (mph) down a neighborhood is dangerous,” Mikki Gray said. “I thought maybe if they saw it, that it would become more real.”

Gray said she’s referring to the potential danger speeders put others at risk in the neighborhood.

“They don’t respect you, they sometimes almost hit you because they go around you,” Art Gonzales said.

It’s not only dangerous for dogs, but for children and the elderly,” Gray said. The shortcut down Iliff helps drivers get from Coors Boulevard to Atrisco. The posted speed limit down Iliff is 30 mph, but drivers are going much faster.

“They’re going 50, 60. Just speeding speeding speeding all day and all night,” Gray said.

If you are driving the speed limit, you’re likely to see a sign that reads “a speeding car killed my dog.” It faces traffic in the front of Gray’s yard.

“I had to hold him while they put him down in the vet’s office and it was heartbreaking,” she said.

Gray’s only lived in the house for three months and in that time she says her 5-month-old puppy escaped through a hole in the fence.

“He stepped past the sidewalk, a car, that they said was going at very excessive speeds hit him hard and sped off,” Gray said.

Gray says she’s tried calling the city and so have others.

“I want to talk to Ken Sanchez to see if they could do something to slow it down, put speed bumps or something,” Gonzales said.

According to the city, it’s not that simple. Although there are roughly 20 houses along Iliff, it’s not considered residential. The road is classified as a ” major collector” street, meaning it’s built for heavy traffic. Neighbors say it’s baffling.

“I get residential mail and I have a residential address. You can’t let weeds grow up because they’ll give you residential standards but speeding is okay,” Gray said.

The city also said because fewer than half of the houses on Iliff face the actual road, it wouldn’t qualify for the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. That’s the program that the city uses to determine if neighborhoods qualify for traffic calming devices.

