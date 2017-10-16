Video shows thieves stealing Halloween decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks until Halloween and one Albuquerque family is not feeling very festive.

Last Monday, a thief stole their yard decorations. They were taken in the middle of the night and the thieves who did it were caught on surveillance video.

You can see a truck pull up to the home west of Ladera and Unser. A few people can be seen dragging Lori Molina’s massive pumpkin-head inflatable figure out of the front yard.

Lori Molina says they also took her projector.

“They spoiled the holiday season. Yeah, I really love it and I decorate for everything. This is our first home we’ve had and we were excited to decorate our house,” said Lori Monlina.

Molina says she does not feel inspired to decorate for coming holidays, like Christmas, either.

She says the inflatable figure cost $100 and the projector was $20.