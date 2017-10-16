UNM sees growth among online-only students in last 3 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has seen a 65 percent increase in its number of online-only students in the last three years.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the school’s leaders view the increase as a positive step toward broadening the student base but don’t view it as a cure-all for the institution’s larger budget woes.

This fall, the university has 1,857 online-only students, up from 1,536 last year and 1,122 in 2014.

The university currently has 7,877 students, out of a total 26,278, who take at least one online course.

Based on fall 2017 figures, 7 percent of all students at the state’s largest university now attend exclusively through the internet, and nearly one out of every three UNM students take at least one online course.

