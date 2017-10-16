State Police respond to officer-involved shooting in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Belen.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, a State Police Officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on NM 116 when the officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect is in custody and is being treated for non-threatening injuries.

No State Police officers have been injured.

