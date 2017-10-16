Santa Fe deputies searching for witnesses of fatal crash

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for anyone who witnessed a fatal crash near Buffalo Thunder.

On Friday, deputies say 18-year-old Elias Arellano was speeding on the highway near the casino when he lost control of his convertible, crossed into the other lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into a car driven by 71-year-old Lucy Fresques of Espanola, killing her.

The impact of that crash caused Fresques’ car to hit another car.

Deputies are still piecing together what happened and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw Arellano driving before the crash to call them at (505) 428-3720.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s