Santa Fe deputies searching for witnesses of fatal crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for anyone who witnessed a fatal crash near Buffalo Thunder.

On Friday, deputies say 18-year-old Elias Arellano was speeding on the highway near the casino when he lost control of his convertible, crossed into the other lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into a car driven by 71-year-old Lucy Fresques of Espanola, killing her.

The impact of that crash caused Fresques’ car to hit another car.

Deputies are still piecing together what happened and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw Arellano driving before the crash to call them at (505) 428-3720.