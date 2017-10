ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night around Central and Louisiana.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 7610 Central SE where they located the victim, who was deceased.

This was made a full Violent Crimes call out.

At this time there is no information on the suspect or the identity of the victim.

