On the Shelf: Illustrator El Moisés

Owl in a Straw Hat is the latest collaboration between New Mexico’s most beloved storyteller Rudolfo Anaya and celebrated illustrator El Moisés.

The illustrator stops by to talk about this book, which deals with the challenge of reading for young children. Told through the eyes of Ollie the Owl, he learns to embrace his challenges head-on and take things one step at a time.

Readers can meet the illustrator Tuesday, October 17 at Bookworks in Albuquerque. He will be signing copies of the book starting at 6pm.

For details, visit BKWRKS.com

