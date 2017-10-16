On the Big Screen: NM Film Week 2018

Businesses and individuals looking to break into the film business have time to gear up for the 2018 Film Week, coinciding with Film & Media day with the state legislator.

ShootNM.org executive director Nani Rivera is sharing details on the weeks-long event, which will include booths, panel discussions, parties and networking opportunities.

The event details are currently in development and booth applications are currently being accepted. For more information and details, visit ShootNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.