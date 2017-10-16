Officials advise private property owners dealing with trespassers

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Property owners facing off with hunters has become a growing problem in the state. Sometimes it gets heated, and in some cases it results in guns being drawn.

Recently, video showed a confrontation between a property owner and a trespasser.

The man, chasing antelope on an ATV, was eventually arrested thanks in part to the video. Property owners say they often have hunters and anglers either intentionally or accidentally wandering onto their property.

Monday, prosecutors and the Game and Fish Department held public meetings to try and help.

“The issue I’m going to have to show is whether the individual who committed the trespass actually knew they didn’t have permission in an area they were not authorized to be,” said Twelfth Judicial District attorney John Suggs. He says owners need to post signs, but the most successful tool is cameras.

“If you’ve got a cellphone with a camera on it or if you just need to buy a little camera, if you see someone trespassing on your land don’t be afraid to take a picture of their vehicle on your property,” he said.

Suggs says a picture makes a case easier to prove in court — just like the property owner did with the guy chasing antelope on the ATV.

Game and Fish says if you see a problem or someone on your land, to contact them rather than the local sheriff’s office.