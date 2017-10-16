October 16 Morning Rush: City councilors discuss potential security program

1.Today city councilors are set to discuss an interesting program to combat crime in the metro. The program that would help pay for more security at popular spots around town. If the proposed “security assistance funding zone ordinance” passes, the city would pay half the bill – up to $100-thousand-dollars per area – for cameras and security guards in commercial zones like the Bricklight District, Nob Hill and Old Town, among others. City officials say a month-long trial found crime decreased near UNM.

2. A very public fight between the Public Education Department and the Albuquerque Teachers Union is about to get a lot of attention during a public hearing today. The hearing will focus on proposed changes to the state’s science standards. The ATF is condemning the PED‘s proposed changes to the program, say evolution, the age of the earth and global warming will be stripped.The PED says its getting students ready with practical skills like robotics.Today’s hearing is at the Jerry Apodaca Education Building in Santa Fe from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s for most. Clear conditions can be expected throughout the entire day, leaving a full afternoon of sunshine across New Mexico.

4. There are two weeks until Halloween. This morning, one Albuquerque family is asking for your help trying to catch a crook who swiped their haunted decor. Surveillance video captured the theft in the middle of the night last week at the home west of Ladera and Unser. A few people can be seen dragging a massive pumpkin-head inflatable figure off the front yard.

They also took her projector.

5. A New Mexico gas station where a couple bought a winning a 2 million dollar lottery ticket in August is now donning a new nick-name. The lottery department has named Mr.Gas Mart a “Lucky Landmark” and it will be recognized by the lottery department on Halloween. It also took a portion of the winnings for selling the lucky ticket.

Morning’s Top Stories