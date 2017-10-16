Nonprofit animal refuge asking for community’s help donating supplies

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE)- As temperatures get cooler, many local farmers are likely stocking up on feed and hay to make sure their animals stay healthy.

A new local animal refuge is asking for your help to meet basic needs in the winter months.

Farm Animal Refuge and Mindfulness started taking in animals about six months ago. Now, with nearly two dozen animals on their farm, the need for volunteers and supplies is greater than ever.

Three goats, two mini horses, ten alpacas and seven chickens now call F.A.R.M. in Corrales home.

The small, non-profit refuge has exploded in size since owners Anita Maestas and Steven Newman bought the property on a whim.

“It really all started with these goats. These three little pygmy goats that needed a home,” said Maestas.

Maestas says her love for animals led her to take in more from all over the state.

“A lot of people don’t put a whole lot of focus into farm animals. There’s a lot of abuse that happens to farm animals, a lot of neglect,” said Maestas.

Maestas says she wanted to provide a sanctuary for them. But along the way, she learned that her pet project is actually helping people, too.

Maestas says caring for the animals is a kind of therapy for anyone who comes here.

“You’re focused on the now moment with these animals caring for them. They depend on us. They depend on our volunteers for love care and nurturing,” said Maestas.

Volunteers like 9-year-old Aliana Portillo give the animals nurturing they deserve.

“I would just go there with joy and leave there with joy,” said Portillo.

Every Wednesday after school, Portillo spends a few hours brushing the animals and feeding them.

She’s just one of a few volunteers donating time and money to help these animals stay healthy and keep the sanctuary running.

Maestas says more work needs to be done and as winter approaches, they’re facing a big need to keep the success going.

‘Really it’s the feed. That’s the most important thing really is just to keep the hay on hand for the winter,” said Maestas.

Maestas says the community is already pitching in. The Village Mercantile has placed a list of items that the refuge needs inside of their store. The Rio Rancho lacrosse team is also volunteering to help care for the animals.

