New Mexico community upset over firing of popular basketball coach

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a small northern New Mexico town are ticked off. They want to know why their successful high school basketball coach was fired just a few weeks before the season starts.

People in Questa north of Taos have started a petition to get fired coach Tomas Madrid back on the bench.

Madrid was just hired as the varsity coach last year, and went 17-9 in his only season coaching the Wildcats before the superintendent fired him last week.

Players, students and parents want to know why.

“To fire such a great coach, a teacher, a mentor to the students without giving a reason. I mean, it’s not good,” parent Jason Gonzalez said.

“I think it’s a big mistake for the high school and for the community,” grandparent Peter Crider said.

KRQE News 13 asked the superintendent for Questa Schools why he fired Madrid. He said it’s a personnel matter and they don’t have to give a reason.

Madrid is still teaching at the school.