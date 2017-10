ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When they come off the bye week to meet the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys will have work to do if they are to get anywhere close to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

The Eagles are comfortably on top of the division with a 5-1 record while the Cowboys are 2-3. Mickey Spagnola has Jason Witten’s take on the season in his latest report.