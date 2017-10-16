High pressure just to our south will keep skies clear and temperatures warming over the next two days. Highs will eventually max out in the mid to high 70s. By Thursday a storm system and a little bit of moisture will combine for scattered showers across the state. A cold front is set to roll in for the weekend.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
