Multi-state crime suspect sentenced in Kansas

PRATT, KANSAS (KRQE) – A Mississippi man accused of going on a multi-state crime spree including New Mexico has been sentenced to nearly 13 years behind bars in Kansas.

Alex Deaton pled guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated battery for shooting a convenience store clerk in Kansas.

Investigators say it was part of a string of crimes starting with Deaton strangling his girlfriend and shooting two people in Mississippi.

While on the run, he is accused of carjacking a couple in Albuquerque and shooting the man before ending up in Kansas.

Deaton could face more time if he is convicted in New Mexico and Mississippi.