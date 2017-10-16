Lobo men’s basketball postpones workouts at local high schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team will not workout at La Cueva High School Tuesday, nor will they do so at Albuquerque High the following Tuesday.

The workouts have been postponed. The postponement was based on clarification from the NCAA on off-site practice rules prior to the first date of competition.

The Lobos practiced at Rio Rancho last week and hope to reschedule with La Cueva and Albuquerque High at a later date. The workouts were set up as an opportunity to get out into the community and also give Lobo players a feeling of being away from home.

The Lobos start the season November 11 when they host Northern New Mexico.

Later this week, coach Weir and a pair of Lobo players will be in Las Vegas for the Mountain West Media Summit.

KRQE News 13’s Jared Chester will be in Las Vegas and will have a report.