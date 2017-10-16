La Plata County Sheriff’s deputy found shot dead in burning home

BAYFIELD, Colo. (KRQE) – A man found dead, shot inside his burning home, has been identified as a La Plata County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Durango Herald reports Deputy Jeremiah Lee was found at his home just southwest of Bayfield Friday.

Reports say authorities arrived to heavy smoke and fire.

Authorities say they rushed in and pulled Lee from the home but he died on the scene.

They confirmed he was shot.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says they are continuing to investigate the fire and Lee’s death. They are awaiting forensics and autopsy results.