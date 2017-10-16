Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s for most. Clear conditions can be expected throughout the entire day, leaving a full afternoon of sunshine across New Mexico. Afternoon highs will warm to the 60s, 70s and 80s which is close to seasonal averages in most locales. No rain or snow is expected within statelines… and winds will generally be light out of the southwest 5-10mph.

MIDWEEK: High pressure nearby will keep New Mexico quiet, warm and sunny. Afternoon highs will climb above normal for most – expect widespread 70s and 80s under a sunny sky.

LATE WEEK: An incoming disturbance + cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees heading into the weekend. A few spotty showers may develop over west-central NM and mountain areas, however, coverage and intensity will be limited. Expect a noticeable increase in cloud cover as well.