John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It’s a quiet and mild start to the workweek! The sunny skies, light winds, and mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure passes over the state.

A weather disturbance will throw more clouds and better chances at a few showers our way on Thursday. But it’s a quick mover and will already start clearing out by the end of the morning Friday. This will open the door for more sunshine and mild temperatures leading into the weekend. Expect another cool down for Sunday.