In the Home: Lee Taylor Estate Group

Whether you are looking to buy a new home or sell your current abode, the Lee Taylor Estate Group can help.

Kimberly Salazar-Trujillo with the Estate Group shares details on the organization, which works under the umbrella of Realty One. New Mexico’s largest locally-owned Real Estate Company.

She also shares details on an exciting new grant program that can get qualified buyers in their first home for as little as $500 down.

To schedule a consultation and see what you pre-qualify for, visit LTREG.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.