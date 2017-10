ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and Fire Department are responding to an accident with injuries on I-40 eastbound that has blocked the 3 right lanes.

The accident occurred Monday morning at I-40 East at Rio Grande.

Traffic is backed up from exit 153 at 98th to exit 157 at Rio Grande Blvd.

