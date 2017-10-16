Hundreds gather to protest changes to New Mexico science curriculum

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People have passionate feelings about the Public Education Department’s decision to change the way science is taught in the state.

There was a standing ovation as those against the changes one-by-one got up to speak out.

Hundreds of people showed up Monday for the public hearing in Santa Fe. They gathered outside holding signs.

Those standards have been criticized by scientists and top officials for deleting references to global warming, evolution and the age of the earth. The Catholic Church is also speaking out against the changes.

“It’s important because otherwise, it’s not science. To have science it needs to be objective, it needs to be peer-reviewed and it needs to be something not based on people’s views,” said Neil Amswych.

In a message published Sunday, Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski defended the standards saying it will give teachers and families flexibility and local control of curriculum.

