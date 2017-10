ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Caliber’s is hoping humor will inspire people to sign up for firearms training.

In a new series called “Granny Grab Your Gun,” martial arts comedian “Master Ken” shows you the trouble you could trigger if you don’t know what you’re doing.

The videos also show you how to fight off an attacker, with a tutorial on how to use anything from kitchen utensils to household pets.