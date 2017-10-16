Helping Hands: Restore Rocks

Support first-responders and Habitat for Humanity this weekend at the Restore Rocks event.

Happening this Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature food, prize drawings, classes and special deals all day. The event will also promote the Burque Build, a Habitat home dedicated to Bernalillo County first-responders.

You can feel great about shopping, knowing you are helping to keep items out of the landfill and at the same time supporting Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build affordable homes for deserving families.

