Fun Run may become a fast sprint thanks to zombies in pursuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nothing achieves running goals faster than zombies at your heels.

The NMX Running Dead is a 3-mile, all-terrain course with man-made obstacles scattered along the way and “zombies” lurking around every corner. Participants running the course wear flag football type belts and try to cross the finish line with at least one flag remaining..thus indicating their “survival”.

NMS Running Dead Fun Run is a family-friendly event and children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a parent. The first wave of runners will start at 3 p.m. and subsequent runners will continue until 5:30 p.m. Runners will have until dusk to finish the course. All proceeds benefit Warehouse 508 and NMX Sports.

New Mexico Xtreme Sports (NMX) and Warehouse 508 provide a youth-focused, youth-driven avenue to introduce, develop and professionally implement skills in the arts, music, outdoor recreation and non-traditional sports. Through mentorships and lifestyle events youth are invited to explore their potential and encouraged to create opportunities for themselves, take risks and begin thinking and acting as creative entrepreneurs.

Warehouse 508 and NMX provide a wide range of programs and events geared toward and designed by youth in New Mexico. Working out of a 26,000 sq. ft. warehouse space located in Downtown Albuquerque, NMX and 508 provide safe, structured and affordable ways for youth to participate and engage in the arts and extreme sports.

The 4th Annual NMX Running Dead Zombie Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 28.

For more information, visit the Zombie Fun Run website.