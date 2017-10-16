For Your Information: American Small Business Award

The American Small Business Championship is a national competition open to small businesses around the country. Recently, one Albuquerque-owned business was named one of three Grand Champions.

One Community Auto helps New Mexicans through charitable vehicle donations. Founded in 2013 by 22-year Air Force Veteran Gary Peterson, the business helps other non-profits through the sale of refurbished vehicles, saving them from the scrap-heap and giving much-needed support to their organizations.

For more information on this valuable organization, as well as the American Small Business Championship, visit https://championship.score.org/.

