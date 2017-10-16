Firefighters respond to Albuquerque mobile home fire

By Published:
Los Lunas Fire Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out early Monday morning in a mobile home on Atrisco Drive.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at 1250 Atrisco SW around 1 a.m. They went in and put out the fire in the garage, keeping it contained to that area.

The homeowners were home at the time and were safely evacuated while calling 911.

The fire appears to have started accidentally while the homeowner was working on his motorcycle.

No injuries were reported.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s