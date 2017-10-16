Firefighters respond to Albuquerque mobile home fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out early Monday morning in a mobile home on Atrisco Drive.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at 1250 Atrisco SW around 1 a.m. They went in and put out the fire in the garage, keeping it contained to that area.

The homeowners were home at the time and were safely evacuated while calling 911.

The fire appears to have started accidentally while the homeowner was working on his motorcycle.

No injuries were reported.

