Documentary to screen locally, as part of Santa Fe indie film fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The documentary film, Una Nueva Tierra, harnesses intimate storytelling to appeal to a festival audience, while shedding light on a marginalized community.

UNA NUEVA TIERRA (A NEW LAND) traces the struggles of three families as they are cast to society’s margins, unable to achieve even the most basic progress due to their poverty. UNA NUEVA TIERRA will make it’s New Mexico premiere at the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival on Thursday, October 19. The film was co-directed, photographed and produced by Jackie Munro and Jesse Fisher, documentary filmmakers based in Santa Fe, over the course of 5 years.

Dates of Events:

Thursday October 19: The Screen @ SFUAD as part of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, followed by a Q&A with Jackie Munro (director), Carlos Proffit, Dora Verdin and Socorro Iguado Mendoza (protagonists).

Monday, November 13: University of New Mexico George Pearl Hall, conversation with the filmmakers, protagonists and Assistant Professor Moises Gonzales to follow, free and open to the public.

Thursday, November 16: The Guild Cinema, conversation with the filmmakers, protagonists, Enrico Gradi (Planning & Development Services Director, Bernalillo County) and representative of New Mexico SAFE to follow the 7p screening, $5

Saturday, December 2: Open Space Visitor Center.

