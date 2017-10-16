AP source: Suspended Elliott getting emergency hearing in NY

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Arlington, Texas. A federal appeals court on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back’s legal team seeking further relief.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says attorneys for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott are set for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York as they try again to stop the running back’s six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

Elliott’s legal team filed a request for a temporary restraining order Monday and will get a hearing Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the filing hadn’t been made public.

Last year’s NFL rushing leader is suspended for Sunday’s game at San Francisco after a federal appeals court overturned an injunction that had allowed him to play this season.

