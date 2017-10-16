Albuquerque mom accused of cheering daughter on in middle school fight; caught in more lies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remember the mom who was arrested for cheering on her daughter in a fight at school? She got into more trouble; this time she was accused of punching her new husband.

He told police quite a story about her, namely that she’s been faking cancer for years.

“I got home, me and the old lady we got into an argument. Then she started hitting me,” said Nicole Morlan’s husband.

After hearing his story and seeing the text messages his wife sent him, that was enough for Albuquerque Police to arrest Morlan on domestic violence back in June.

Back in 2015, Morlan was charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That was after she was captured on cell phone video cheering on her daughter during a fight at the girl’s middle school.

Those charges were dropped by the last District Attorney for unexplained reasons.

Then in June, Police say Morlan punched her husband in the face and even threw a milk jug at him, causing his eye to swell.

Police also say the husband showed them text messages where she threatened to give herself a black eye to get him in trouble — something she didn’t know when police asked her about her eye.

Even though it was the husband who called police, the DA’s office dismissed the case this summer after they say he wouldn’t cooperate.

In the video, the husband had something interesting to say about his wife’s past.

In 2011, Morlan claimed she had Stage 4 cancer and only months to live. A judge dismissed all unpaid traffic tickets and people from her children’s schools even held a fundraiser for her.

Her husband says it was all a lie.

KRQE News 13 has tried to talk to Morlan in the past, but she never wanted to talk.

In the video, Morlan’s husband says he’s going to get a restraining order and a divorce. He never did.