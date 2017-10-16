Albuquerque high schools vandalized before and after rivalry game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crosstown high school rivalry went too far, as students at Albuquerque High arrived at school Monday to find it vandalized.

Valley High School was hit the previous week, and now the principal of Albuquerque High is working with his school’s rival to make sure there’s no more retaliation.

Albuquerque High Principal Tim McCorkle arrived to work to find his school covered with graffiti along the walls, doors, baseball field and trailers. Much of the graffiti shows the name of Valley High School.

“Not only have we been hit this year, but multiple times the last two years by the same school,” said Principal Tim McCorkle.

The football teams met on Friday night for this year’s showdown, but some fans took it outside the lines.

“Doing what they did, that’s serious you know, and I think the main thing here is that to try to teach kids the value of property,” said McCorkle.

The vandalism might have been an act of revenge. Last week, Valley High school was the one cleaning up.

“It was just them trying to tag something. It looked like a four year old wrote it,” said one student.

Students said the words “Bulldog City” were graffitied on the school.

“Some people were angry and some people were calm about it, and then everybody got over it once we beat them in the game,” said Issac Augustine, a senior at Valley High.

Now the principals of both schools are working together, trying to make sure this rivalry stays on the field.

Albuquerque Public Schools said criminal charges are possible against whoever did this. The cost of the damage is estimated at around $900.