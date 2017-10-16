Albuquerque gets dozens of new high-tech jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of new high-tech jobs have come to Albuquerque.

Raytheon opened its third Albuquerque facility Monday at Sandia Science and Technology Park. The company produces systems for national defense and cyber security.

The state and the city both invested in the expansion, which comes with 60 high-paying manufacturing and engineering jobs.

“We’ve got really good Albuquerque folks here who know what they’re doing and Raytheon has recognized that and continues to expand here,” said Gary Oppedahl, CABQ Director of Economic Development.

Raytheon is based in Massachusetts.