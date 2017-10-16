ABQ Astronomical Society gears up for major star party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Astronomical Society and the Open Space Visitor Center will offer the public access to solar telescopes and Portable Planetarium shows at the annual Cosmic Carnival.

The Albuquerque Astronomical Society (TAAS) will host The Cosmic Carnival event on Saturday, October 21. Among the many highlights of the event, guests will be greeted with solar telescopes at the entrance to the OSVC before being welcomed into the lobby with a large TAAS display, ticket station for the Portable Planetarium shows and the “How Telescopes Work” demonstration.

TAAS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the education of the public on the topic of astronomy.

The Cosmic Carnival event is an outgrowth of TAAS activities in conjunction with National Astronomy Day.

Cosmic Carnival has had several venues but lately has had a home at the Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center.

For more information, visit the TAAS website.