Trespasser wakes up in business, says he was on ‘wild goose chase’

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bizarre morning at the office. The owner of a Santa Fe business went to work to find a man locked himself inside the property and asleep.

Joseph Calabro didn’t even know he was on private property while being put in handcuffs in late September.

“Last night was a blur,” he told Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies.

On that day, the owner of a spray foam company near I-25 and 599 came to work to find a mysterious lock on his gate. Then he found Calabro asleep inside the property.

According to court documents, Calabro told deputies he’d been using meth and was awake for three days straight.

“Honestly, sir, I have no idea. There was a big wild goose chase last night and I ended up parking my car here,” Calabro told deputies.

He added that someone was following him and that the lock and him hiding were all part of a game.

Calabro said he didn’t mean to do what he did — but he was still arrested for criminal trespassing.

Records show Calabro was recently caught on the Sandia Pueblo property where he’s been banned since 2012.