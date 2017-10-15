Silver Star Nation: Pros and Cons in Dallas Bye Week

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 6 of the NFL wrapped up with the Dallas Cowboys in their bye week. They will play San Francisco in week 7 on Sunday at 2:05pm, but as of now there is a lot going on in the Organization.

Right now the “National Anthem Kneel” controversy is a huge topic of discussion in the NFL, and the Cowboys are having their own internal controversy on the subject. The Dallas Cowboy players are still not agreeing with Jerry Jones’ stance on the subject, and the controversy is ongoing.

Ezekiel Elliot’s 6 game suspension is another big topic of discussion for the team, as the NFL is saying that his suspension will be enforced. The team will now most likely have to fill his void with a running back by comity attack with the 3 backs behind Elliot.

The one good thing that is coming out of this bye week is that Sean Lee will be ready to go in week 7. The Dallas defense has struggled in the 2 games without him and he will be a welcomed addition to their defense.