Santa Fe teens write, illustrate book about climate change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A years-long journey culminated this weekend with the signing and launch of a book published over the summer.

It started with a Santa Fe third grader’s mission to save the penguins.

14-year-old Marina Webber visited the Boston Aquarium as a young child with her mom. She says the penguins there sparked her curiosity.

“She kind of explained to me their home is being destroyed and kind of explained to me what global warming was and I started to get really worried because I’ve always really loved animals so it kind of took off from there,” Marina said.

At the age of six, Marina started writing letters to then President Obama.

“I think the first one was probably like ‘Dear President Obama, I’m really worried about the penguins,'” she said.

As Marina continued to learn about climate change, she wanted to do more.

“In third grade, I started writing a book called The Global Warming Express,” Marina explained.

Her book officially launched this weekend. Her friend Joanna Whysner did the illustrations which Marina says evolved over the years.

“It’s about the animals’ perspective of global warming,” Marina explained.

The book follows Marina and Joanna as young girls on their way to the White House to meet President Obama.

“Along the way we meet all these animals that have been affected by climate change,” Marina said.

The Global Warming Express has also become a non-profit. An after-school program teaches kids about climate change in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and now Las Cruces too.

“Basically for them just to be educated I think that that’s the first aim and then from that have it blossom into them really wanting to do something about it,” she said.

Kids in the program have started campaigns to stop selling plastic bottles at school, spoken before the EPA and legislature, worked with Santa Fe’s mayor on local legislation and even pushed for a school to get solar technology and won.

A now teenager’s cause to make sure kids know they too can make difference.

“Telling your adults and your friends and your teachers and your parents about global warming and what they can do to help,”

Marina hopes to write a sequel and expand “The Global Warming Express” nationwide.

New Mexico Senator Tom Udall wrote the book’s foreword.