Police search for suspect in Los Lunas Subway robbery

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery investigation that happened at a Subway restaurant in Los Lunas.

The employee says one female suspect entered and demanded money, She then took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and the suspect did not use a firearm.

The suspect is described as a female, 5′ 8″ in height with a heavyset build. She was wearing black pants with white tennis shoes, a black sweater pulled over her head and black sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information contact the Los Lunas Police Department.