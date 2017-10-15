Police ask for public’s help in armed robbery/carjacking investigation

New Mexico State Police

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two robbery suspects.

On Friday, police say two men and a woman robbed someone at a Pecos ATM.

One of the men, Mariano Araca-Avalos, was arrested.

The other suspects are Tranquilino Valencia and Terra Silva.They are still on the run.

State Police say these two also committed a carjacking at the campground in Dalton Canyon after the robbery. The car they took has since been found.

Investigators say the pair might now be in the Ranchos de Taos area.

Valencia is also wanted in several violent crimes in Santa Fe and Taos Counties.

