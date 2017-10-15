New Mexico State Police investigate fatal crash in Grant County

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Grant County.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around on State Road 152 at mile marker 13 around 12:30 Sunday morning.

State Police say the initial investigation indicated a Ford pickup was traveling toward Mimbres when the vehicle overturned after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The driver, 28-year-old Donald Heath of Mimbres, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Heath was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash.