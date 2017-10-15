New Mexico natural disasters bring in $296M in FEMA aid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Local and state agencies in New Mexico have received more than $296 million in disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency since 1999.

An analysis by The Associated Press shows that New Mexico didn’t have any cases that resulted in appeals based on the funding the agency decided to award. In some states, FEMA has denied appeals for tens of millions of dollars in applications for disaster aid.

New Mexico’s disasters over the past 20 years have included wildfires and flooding as the result of heavy runoff following severe storms.

The state’s costliest disasters in terms of federal financial aid involved flooding in 2014.

Gov. Susana Martinez declared back-to-back emergencies as storms in July, August and September 2014 resulted in damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several communities.