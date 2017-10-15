Mayoral runoff candidates go head-to-head in fresh debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we inch closer to Albuquerque’s run-off election, the two remaining mayoral candidates went head-to-head Sunday.

Back on the debate stage, but this time it was just Tim Keller and Dan Lewis.

It’s a non-partisan race, but at the Sunday morning debate it was clear the two have very different stances on some of Albuquerque’s key issues.

The men hoping to be Albuquerque’s next mayor answered questions about a wide range of issues.

From ART: “We are going to focus on the core infrastructure projects and not projects like the ART. Certainly that has to do with transit. There are some great transit extensions that we need to continue but not the ART,” candidate Dan Lewis said.

“Now it’s true this is going to be in place. So at the end of the day I think the best an innovator can do is have a strategy to make the best out of it,” candidate Tim Keller said.

To APS and whether Albuquerque schools should be split into smaller districts.

“I am running for Mayor. I want to do everything the city can do to help our kids and that has nothing to do with whether or not we divide up our school district. That is a school board issue. That is state legislature issue,” Keller said.

“I am for small school districts. They are more accountable and they are more efficient. They are closer to the people they serve. They are closer to the communities of our city specifically,” Lewis said.

The big topic of the morning, of course, was crime. The people who turned out to Congregation Albert Brotherhood listened intently as the two were pressed about getting a handle on the problem plaguing the city, including how to improve APD.

The one thing Keller and Lewis could definitively agree on was the need for new leadership in the department.

“Officers that are peace keepers more than enforcers, a part of the very fabric of our community doing neighborhood policing,” Lewis said.

“We cannot deal with crime if a huge part of our population does not trust us,” Keller said.

Election Day is November 14th. Early voting runs Oct. 25th and through Nov. 10th.