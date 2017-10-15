Local group starts ‘street newspaper’ focusing on homeless issues

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is working to raise awareness about homeless issues while helping homeless people earn money in the process.

Two Way Street is a project publishing a “street newspaper” focusing on issues facing people who often do not have a strong voice in the community.

They are also the very people selling the paper around town.

Founder Jeff Hertz says he’s working with homeless outreach groups to recruit more vendors for the paper, offering a way for them to interact with their community in a positive way.

“A lot of times individuals on the streets have a hard time relating with the rest of society,” said one of the current vendors David Ellis.

This weekend Two Way Street celebrated the launch of its third issue.

The paper will also soon be available in newspaper dispensers around downtown.

 

