Albuquerque teachers condemn proposed science curriculum changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Teacher Federation is slamming the Public Education Department over proposed changes to science curriculums.

Yesterday, the ATF released two videos, both satirical in nature, condemning the PED’s proposed changes to New Mexico science standards.

The ATF and other groups critical of the suggested changes say evolution, the age of the earth and global warming will be stripped from the standards.

Tomorrow, there will a public hearing held on the proposed changes at the Jerry Apodaca Education Building in Santa Fe from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The ATF says it will be there and deliver a letter with hundreds of signatures to the PED against the proposed curriculum.