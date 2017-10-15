Albuquerque mayoral candidates debate crime solutions, other issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s mayoral candidates squared off on the debate stage Sunday morning.

One of the main topics was crime.

State Auditor Tim Keller talked about cracking down on letting guns fall into the wrong hands.

“We talk about the revolving door of criminals. You know what the number one thing they have in common is? They are a convicted criminal with an illegal firearm, yet everyone is afraid to actually hold them to task for that,” said Keller.

Keller’s opponent, City Councilor Dan Lewis, focused on imposing harsher sentences for gun crimes. He criticized Keller’s record as a state senator voting on sentencing laws.

“We need the Legislature to partner with us on this. How about bringing back the death penalty for child murderers, cop killers? Tim voted to remove that,” said Lewis.

Congregation Albert Brotherhood hosted Sunday’s debate.