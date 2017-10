ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Soccer took out the University of Alabama Birmingham on Saturday night at the UNM Soccer Complex 2-0.

With this win, the Lobos are now 8-3-1 overall on the season, and 3-1-1 in Conference USA Play.

Both of UNM’s goals would come in the 2nd half, one off of a UAB own goal and then another from UNM’s Antoine Vial.

The Lobos now only have 5 more games left in the regular season and their next one will be on Monday at home as they host UCLA at 7pm.