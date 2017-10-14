Trades Fair event offers a glimpse into history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An event in the South Valley today offered visitors a glimpse at what New Mexico was like in the 1800’s.

El Camino Real Trade Fair featured historic reenactments as well as demonstrations in frontier skills like weaving, blacksmithing and even cannon firing.

“We have people that are also firing their muskets. We have a mountain man wandering around interacting with a lot of our folks,” said Carrie Moritomo of Bernalillo County Cultural Sevices.

The event was held at the Gutierrez Hibbel House.

It also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a historic marker on the site. The marker honors “Juliana Gutierrez y Chaves Hubbel” for her work in helping shape the community of the South Valley,