“Tootsie’s Vision” finding homes for blind dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a special kind of adoption event Saturday. It featured dogs from one unique rescue that helps animals with special needs.

And although many of these dogs have had a hard life the rescue’s founder says one of them gave him hope to keep going.

Edward Goodman has a special bond with dogs like Chloe, who is blind.

“We found out that there was a blind dog that was dropped [off] on our street by somebody, just abandoned,” Goodman said.

Several years ago, he met the dog that he says would change his life. Her name was Tootsie.

“We ended up feeling sorry for her and taking her into our house,” he said.

Goodman admits he was skeptical. “We weren’t sure we were going to be able to handle a blind dog.”

At the time, Goodman had just received a tough diagnosis. He had multiple sclerosis or MS.

“I was feeling pretty bad and just feeling like life was pointless and she really changed my mind,” he said.

Now, Goodman runs “Tootsie’s Vision” in Albuquerque, in honor of the dog that brought light during a dark time.

“I thought if she can do it, I can do it,” he said.

Goodman says as far as he knows, Tootsie’s Vision is the only rescue in the Southwest that specializes in finding homes for blind dogs.

Dogs, he says, are often surrendered at shelters when they lose their vision or dumped on the side of the road.

“It’s really horrible, very cruel but you know we’re convincing people slowly that blind dogs are really wonderful dogs.”

Over the last four years, around 150 blind dogs have been rescued through Tootsie’s Vision.

“Every blind dog that we’ve saved has the same ability and has amazed people that have adopted them in the same way,” Goodman said. “If you just give them a chance, they’ll rise to the level that they need to succeed.”

Goodman also does presentations about blind dogs to local groups and kids.

He has written three children’s books about his experiences. To learn more about the organization, click here.