Relief group steps in after devastating Valencia Co. flooding

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A relief group has stepped in to help those affected by devastating flooding in Valencia County after a nasty bout of storms two weekends ago.

Josh Gibbs lost almost everything when the severe hail storm tore through his Belen area home. Water lines can still be seen on his wall, illustrating just how awful the flooding was.

“There’s no funding for us to do it ourselves. I’m 100 percent disabled so all I can count on are donations and volunteer work,” said Gibbs.

That’s where the M-1 Disaster Relief team from Sagebrush Community Church comes in, lending a well embraced helping hand.

Louis Trujillo is leading one of three teams that went to three different addresses Saturday to perform a “mud out,” which involves completely clearing the house for construction.

“We thought we got enough people in the church that we can just go ahead get some people together and head down there and make a difference,” said Trujillo.

It’s a huge relief for those recovering from the devastation, like Gibbs.

“Thank you so much for coming out today. Thank you for your help. May God keep you safe, your family safe,” Gibbs said, thanking Sagebrush.