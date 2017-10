ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico bikers got in touch with their brighter side to raise money for a good cause.

Saturday was the third annual “Pink Your Ride Event.”

Motorcyclists decked out in their finest pinks rode from Thunderbird Harley Davidson to a celebration at the Barley Room on Eubank.

Organizers say today’s ride raised nearly $2,000 for the UNM Cancer Center.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.